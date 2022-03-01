Karachi, Mar 1 (PTI) Australia batter Steve Smith on Tuesday said he can't wait to play a Test match on Pakistan soil and his long-cherished dream would finally be fulfilled when the visitors turn out in a five-day game here after 24 years.

"I have always wanted to play a Test series in Pakistan because it's a challenge and finally we are getting that chance now. It feels good to be part of a historic tour which could see the full return of international cricket in Pakistan," Smith said in a media interaction ahead of the first Test of the three-match series starting in Rawalpindi on March 4.

"Many of us have come to Pakistan for the first time so it is an exciting tour for us and we are looking forward to some challenging cricket."

Smith, who is the vice-captain of the side, also praised Pat Cummins for leading the team fantastically well in Test cricket.

Smith, a former Australia captain, said they are expecting the pitches here to help the spinners.

Smith also made it clear that they trusted the security measures put in place for them in Pakistan and he and his teammates felt "incredibly safe" on their first tour of Pakistan in nearly 24 years, a day after it was reported that spinner Ashton Agar's partner received a death threat via social media just days before the start of the first Test.

The Pakistan Cricket Board and Cricket Australia later said they had investigated the threat and didn't find it to be creditable.

Smith said Pakistan had a good Test side and the people here are passionate about the game and the coming series should produce some competitive cricket.

He was also asked about the concussion he sustained while fielding when his head hit the ground hard in a T20 match against Sri Lanka last month at Sydney and Smith said he was feeling okay and in good space.

"I think I have progressed well and it's the first session back for me facing fast bowling. I'm recovering from the concussion and I've faced some side-arm and spinners," Smith said.

