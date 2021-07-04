Worcester [UK], July 4 (ANI): Head Coach of the Indian Women's Cricket Team, Ramesh Powar has heaped praise on Sneh Rana, calling her "the find" of the series against England.

India defeated England by four wickets in the third ODI on Saturday at the New Road, Worcester. Mithali played a captain's knock as she remained unbeaten on 75. In the end, Rana also played a crucial 24-run knock off just 22 balls with the help of three fours. Earlier, Rana bowled the figures of 7-0-31-1, dismissing Lauren Woodhill in the match.

"Sneh Rana is the find of this series. The way she was bowling in practice sessions at Southampton, we thought we must give her a chance. It was a difficult decision to play two off-spinners in the playing 11 but she played her role to the core. And am really happy for her because being an off-spinner I can see the talent. She is a player who can play in the crunch situations and that's what we needed right now," Ramesh Powar said in a video tweeted by BCCI.

Talking about the match Powar said, "Bowler brought us back in the game and I think we have to learn many things from this series. Fielding and Bowling improved immensely and I think batting also needs to improve if we are aiming at the World Cup."

During the match Indian captain, Mithali Raj surpassed England's Charlotte Edwards to become the highest run-getter in women's cricket. With 10,277 runs in 317 international fixtures, 38-year old is now the highest run-getter in women's cricket.

"I think she deserves every praising word out there, She has been amazing throughout the 22 years. She is a role model for a lot of the girls. in today's game, she single-handedly won us the match. Chasing 220 on a low bounce track, she took us over the line," Powar said about Mithali.

The 43-year-old tactician also showed showered praise on veteran Jhulan Goswami as he said: "Jhulan Goswami is one of the legends of women cricket and the way she has her ethics, preparations, and commitment towards the team, dressing room, and young players that makes a lot of difference to us as a team."

England and Indian will now meet again on Friday at Northampton in the first of three T20Is to round out the multi-format series. (ANI)

