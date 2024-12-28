Rourkela (Odisha)[India], December 28 (ANI): The Soorma Hockey Club is set to kick off their Hockey India League (HIL) campaign against the Tamil Nadu Dragons tomorrow, at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. With both teams boasting a blend of seasoned internationals and rising stars, fans can expect a thrilling encounter.

Soorma Hockey Club has assembled a formidable lineup, including international stars like Australian defender Jeremy Hayward, Belgian midfielder Victor Wegnez, Dutch forward Boris Burkhardt and Indian young guns like Sunit Lakra, Ashu Maurya, Sukhvinder and Mohith H.S who will play under the guidance of Belgian head coach Jeroen Baart.

Baart expressed his optimism about the team's preparations, saying, "This is a team with incredible potential and our focus has been on creating synergy between the experienced players and the young talent. We are well-prepared, and I'm confident we'll showcase a brand of hockey that excites our fans. Every player knows their role, and we're ready to bring our plans to life on the field."

The Tamil Nadu Dragons, led by captain Amit Rohidas and coached by Rein van Eijk, have their own arsenal of talent, including the most dangerous duo of drag flickers in the League; Dutch expert Jip Janssen and Australian forward Blake Govers. Soorma Hockey Club on the other hand have the best drag flicker from the Paris 2024 Olympics, Harmanpreet Singh leading the team as Captain.

Meanwhile, Karthi Selvam, a clinical forward from Tamil Nadu, will make sure to test Soorma Hockey Club's defence. With both teams eyeing a strong start, the stage is set for a high-intensity clash. Action will begin at 8:15 PM at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

The matches will be broadcast on multiple channels and in multiple languages. The lineup includes the Doordarshan network, including DD Sports, as well as Sony Sports Network - Sony Ten 1, 3 and 4. For digital audiences, the matches will be available to stream on Sony LIV and Waves, the new OTT platform by Prasar Bharati. (ANI)

