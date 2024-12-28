Sao Paulo, Dec 28: A Brazilian judge ordered late on Friday the release from prison of four players from River Plate's women's soccer team who had been arrested for an alleged racial slur during a match. Judge Fernando Oliveira Camargo decided to free Argentine footballers Candela Díaz, Camila Duarte, Juana Cángaro and Milagros Díaz on condition they show up in court in Sao Paulo every month until the case is finished. Real Madrid to Rename Iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for Marketing Reasons.

Sao Paulo state authorities have yet to say when the footballers will be released from the Carandiru penitentiary where they spent Christmas. On Dec. 21, a Brazil Ladies Cup semifinal between River and Brazil 's Grêmio was stopped in the first half after Díaz made apparent monkey gestures to a ball boy, as shown in broadcast footage. A brawl started and GrêmGremioio players walked off in protest.

The referee showed red cards to six River players and ended the match because there was no longer the minimum number of players required to continue. The score was 1-1 but the referee awarded the match to Grêmio, which won the final of the tournament on penalties against compatriots Bahia two days later.

The Brazil Ladies Cup also banned River from the tournament for two years. Organizers said future editions will immediately ban any participating team whose athletes or staff "engage in racist gestures on the playing field."

Grêmio coach Thaissan Passos said her team told her River players had previously called them “monkeys.” The Argentine players have yet to make public comments about the case.

River also condemned the discriminatory gestures. The club said it is "taking the appropriate disciplinary measures and will continue working to eradicate such behavior.”

Argentine clubs have been frequently sanctioned by South American sports bodies due to racist gestures from their fans, especially in men's soccer matches involving Brazilian clubs.

