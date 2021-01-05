New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Adani Wilmar Dy CEO Angshu Mallick on Tuesday said that former India skipper and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will continue to be their brand ambassador. Eyebrows were raised when the television commercial starring Ganguly wasn't to be seen after the former cricketer was admitted to the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata with "chest discomfort, heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness". But Mallick has said a "temporary" break has been taken.

Ganguly, who endorses Fortune Rice Bran Cooking Oil, felt discomfort on January 2 while performing physical exercise in the home gymnasium at around 11 am. Following this, doctors had conducted angioplasty on him.

Explaining the situation, Mallick said: "Ricebran oil is one of the world's most healthy oil. It contains natural antioxidants. Gama Oryzonal present in ricebran oil reduces bad cholesterol and improves lipid profile. Sourav Ganguly became our brand ambassador endorsing our fortune ricebran oil. The ricebran oil is not a medicine but only a cooking oil.

"There are several factors which affect heart ailments including dietary and hereditary issues. We shall continue to work with Sourav and he will continue to be our brand ambassador. We have only taken a temporary break in our TV commercial till we again sit with Sourav and take things forward. This is a very unfortunate incident and can happen with anyone."

Dr. Rupali Basu MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospital on Tuesday said Ganguly will be discharged on Wednesday and thereafter he will be monitored at home on a daily basis.

Mallick further stated: "Oil is at the center of Indian cooking. Out of the many oils available to us, rice bran is accepted to be the healthier choice for the heart. Several national and international health organisations agree. According to World Health Organisation(WHO) and American Heart Association(AHA), rice bran oil has the best possible composition of monounsaturated, polyunsaturated, and saturated fats as compared to other vegetable oils.

"Even the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has found that rice bran oil contains MUFA, Omega-6 PUFA, and natural antioxidants like Oryzanol, Tocopherols and Tocotrienols, which lower bad cholesterol levels. And bad cholesterol levels, are known to directly influence our general health and increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases."

Renowned cardiologist Dr. Devi Shetty on Tuesday said that the heart of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is now as strong as it was when the former India skipper was 20-years-old.

Dr. Shetty met the medical team of nine doctors attending to Ganguly at the Woodlands Hospital and a further course of action was decided by the hospital on Tuesday. Ganguly will be discharged on Wednesday and thereafter he will be monitored at home on a daily basis, said Dr. Rupali Basu MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospital. The 48-year-old Ganguly will be ready for the next course of procedures or medical intervention after about 2-3 weeks.

"Sourav didn't have any major problem. This is the problem which most Indians experience at some point in time, which is a blockage in the coronary artery. Did he have heart damage? No. He had a blockage and he was getting some discomfort, but at the right time he landed in the right hospital and he had the right treatment.

"His heart is today as strong as it was when Sourav was 20-years-old. I want everyone to understand that he didn't have a major cardiac event which has damaged his heart. He has a very, very strong heart," ESPNCricinfo quoted Dr.Shetty as saying in a media interaction in Kolkata. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)