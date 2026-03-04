Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 4 (ANI): The United Arab Emirates has stated that it is not a party to Iran war and has not permitted the use of its territory, territorial waters, or airspace for any attack against Tehran, consistent with its long-standing policy of good neighbourliness, de-escalation, and its firm commitment to the Charter of the United Nations.

Furthermore, the UAE underscored that it retains its legitimate right to self-defence, as recognised under international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

Also Read | Middle East Conflict: Tens of Thousands of People Stranded in Gulf Region As Iran War Complicates Routes Home.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the country has been subjected to more than 1000 attacks- a number exceeding the total faced by all other targeted countries combined- all of which were intercepted and neutralised by the UAE Armed Forces with the utmost professionalism, efficiency, and distinction.

In its statement, the UAE further stressed the importance of journalistic responsibility and the need to rely on official, credible sources before publishing or circulating inaccurate or misleading reports.

Also Read | Middle East Conflict: US Embassies Instruct Americans To Leave Middle East Immediately As Tensions Escalate Across West Asia Region.

The conflict in the Middle East has entered its fourth day following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country. In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region.

Earlier on Monday, the United Arab Emirates strongly condemned Iranian missile attacks targeting both the UAE and the "sisterly" Sultanate of Oman, calling them a "dangerous escalation" and announcing the immediate closure of its embassy in Tehran along with the withdrawal of its ambassador and diplomatic staff.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Iranian attacks represented a "blatant violation of state sovereignty" and posed a direct threat to regional security and stability. The Ministry said that broadening the scope of the attacks to include "sisterly and friendly nations" was unacceptable.

"Expanding the scope of these attacks to include sisterly and friendly nations is unacceptable and condemned by all legal and political standards, and constitutes an unacceptable escalation that undermines de-escalation efforts and exacerbates regional tensions," it said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)