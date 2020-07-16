New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary Snehasish Ganguly, who is the elder brother of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus.

Snehasish has been admitted to hospital after he tested positive for the virus, CAB president Avishek Dalmiya told ANI.

When contacted Sourav, he was not available to comment on the same.

Sourav, who recently celebrated his 48th birthday with family, might go into home quarantine.

Earlier on June 20, Snehasish said he is "perfectly healthy" and attending office daily after various media reports had claimed that he tested positive for coronavirus.

"I am perfectly healthy and I am going to the office every day. The news doing the rounds about my illness is baseless and is not expected in these trying times," the CAB secretary had said.

"Hope that after this, it will firmly put a lid on such untrue sensational news that are doing the rounds," the former Ranji cricketer had added. (ANI)

