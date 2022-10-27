Sydney, Oct 27 (PTI) South Africa beat Bangladesh by 104 runs in their T20 World Cup match here on Thursday.

Batting first, South Africa posted an imposing 205 for 5, riding on Rilee Rossouw's whirlwind 56-ball 109 and Quinton de Kock's 38-ball 63.

The Proteas then returned to bowl out Bangladesh for 101 in 16.3 overs.

Litton Das (34) was the top-scorer for Bangladesh.

Anrich Nortje (4/10) was most successful bowler for South Africa, while Tabraiz Shamsi (3/20) claimed three wickets.

For Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan (2/33), Taskin Ahmed (1/46) and Afif Hossain (1/11) were among wickets.

Brief Score:

South Africa: 205 for 5 in 20 overs (Rilee Rossouw 109, Quinton de Kock 63; Shakib Al Hasan 2/33).

Bangladesh: 101 all out in 16.3 overs (Liton Das 34; Anrich Nortje 4/10).

