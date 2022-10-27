Irfan Pathan is a former Indian cricketer, a left-arm medium-fast bowler, and a left-handed batsman. He was known for his amazing bowling abilities and was also good with the bat when needed. Irfan Pathan was a member of the Indian cricket team that won the first-ever ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 and the 2013 ICC Championship trophy. He made his international debut in a Test match against the Australian side at the age of 19. In 2006 in a match against Pakistan Pathan became the only bowler to take a Test hat trick in the first over of the match. Dinesh Karthik Says ‘Thank You for Saving Me’ to Ravichandran Ashwin After Latter’s Cool Finish During IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 Match (Watch Video)

As born in Gujarat, India Pathan started his domestic career for the Baroda Cricket Team. He played his first match against the Bengal side in 2001 as his fellow man Zaheer Khan was selected for the national team, then two years later went to play his first international match. He took retirement from international cricket at the end of 2012 and continued playing the Indian domestic cricket matches and in the Indian Premier League. One of the best-ever Indian bowlers, Irfan Pathan will be celebrating his 38th birthday on October 27 so let’s take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about him:

Irfan is the only bowler to take a hat trick in the first over of the match in Test cricket.

Making his international debut in 2003, he was named the ICC Men’s Emerging Player of the Year in 2004.

He has taken more than 300 wickets in his international career and has reached the 100 mark in both Test and ODI cricket.

Irfan has achieved the five-wicket haul nine times in his career, Test (7) and One Day International (2) combined.

He has also taken 10 wickets in a match on two occasions. In the match against Bangladesh on December 2004, he become the ninth youngest player to take 10 wickets in a test match.

Irfan Pathan is one of the players who have opened for batting and bowling in the same match in both Test and ODI cricket.

Pathan has also made an appearance as a contestant on the popular Colors TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in season 8.

He is also set to make his big-screen debut in a Kollywood movie known as Cobra.

Along with his elder brother Yusuf Pathan he has launched a cricket academy known as the Cricket Academy of Pathans.

