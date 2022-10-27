Sydney, Oct 27 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Bangladesh here on Thursday.

South Africa:

Temba Bavuma c Nurul Hasan b Taskin Ahmed 2

Quinton de Kock c Soumya Sarkar b Afif Hossain 63

Rilee Rossouw c Litton Das b Shakib 109

Tristan Stubbs c Litton Das b Shakib 7

Aiden Markram c Soumya Sarkar b Hasan Mahmud 10

David Millernot out 2

Wayne Parnell not out 0

Extras: (LB-1, W-2, NB-4, P-5) 12

Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 Overs) 205

Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-170, 3-180, 4-197, 5-204.

Bowling: Taskin Ahmed 3-0-46-1, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3-0-32-0, Hasan Mahmud 4-0-36-1, Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-25-0, Mosaddek Hossain 2-0-16-0, Shakib Al Hasan 3-0-33-2, Afif Hossain 1-0-11-1. MORE PTI

