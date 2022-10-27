India would be up against the Netherlands in their second encounter of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Men in Blue delivered a sensational performance, courtesy of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya and a good bowling show as they clinched a win from a losing position against traditional rivals Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign opener. With a lot of confidence and momentum, Rohit Sharma and co will hope to continue their winning start to the competition. Meanwhile, fans would be wondering how to watch this match live on their TV sets. Well, Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the competition in India but will IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 live telecast be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? India vs Netherlands Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Get Free Telecast Details of IND vs NED With Cricket Match Timing in IST

Many have speculated that there would be likely changes in the Indian playing XI with the management seeking to provide rest to some players. But that theory was brushed aside by bowling coach Paras Mhambrey. The Netherlands on the other hand, would be hoping to have some memorable performances against the top-ranked T20I team, which would give them loads of confidence going ahead into the tournament.

Is IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will provide the live telecast of IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match. However, the IND vs NED match on DD Sports will be telecast live only on DD Free Dish and DTT Platforms. On cable and DTH platforms, Star Sports Network will provide live telecast of IND vs NED. The IND vs NED T20 Cup 2022 T20 match will not be live on DD National though on any platform.

IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 live commentary will be available on radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs NED T20 cricket match while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel is likely to provide live stream of the commentary.

