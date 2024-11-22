Nyon (Switzerland), Nov 22 (AP) European champion Spain was drawn against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the Nations League on Friday, while France was paired with Croatia in a rematch of the 2018 World Cup final.

Italy will face Germany and Portugal will play Denmark. Spain is also the defending Nations League champion after winning the tournament last year.

Also Read | Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadisiyah, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Saudi Arabian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The quarter-finalists advanced by placing first or second in the four Nations League top-tier groups that finished this week.

The two-leg quarter-finals will be played on March 20 and 23. The winners advance to a Final Four mini-tournament scheduled for June 4-8, hosted by one of the teams involved.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Tonight, November 22: Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes-Kevin Owens Faceoff, Triple-Threat Match in Women's Division and Other Match Cards for Friday Night SmackDown.

The four semi-finalists will not be available to start qualifying games for the 2026 World Cup until September. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)