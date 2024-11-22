Al-Nassr are third in the Saudi Pro League with 22 points from 10 games and will be keen to give their title ambitions a sense of push when they take on Al-Qadisiyah at home in the league. Their archrivals Al-Hilal have once again got of to a flier again and leading the standings with 28 points. Al-Nassr under Stefano Pioli will need a series of wins to build momentum in the race with each game holding significance. Opponents Al-Qadisiyah are on a three-game winning run and that has seen them climb to the fifth spot. They will be keen to put up their best game here. 'Do You Think I'm Gonna to Beat You?' Cristiano Ronaldo Has Fun Banter With MrBeast on His YouTube Channel 'UR Cristiano', Video Garners More Than Five Million Views in Three Hours! (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo was brilliant for Portugal in the international break and he will be hoping to continue his goal scoring run. He will be joined in the final third by Sadio Mane and Otavio. Marcelo Brozovic is the player that brings calmness in the midfield with his passing range. Aymeric Laporte will once be the star man in defence for the home side.

Former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be leading the goal scoring effort for Al-Qadisiyah and his game winning ability makes him special. Saif Rajab and Ibrahim Mohannashi miss out due to injuries. The presence of Nacho in defence will certainly help the team gain confidence.

When Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadisiyah, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Nassr will take on Al-Qadisiyah in what promises to be a blockbuster clash in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on November 22. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadisiyah match will be played at the Al -Awwal Park and it starts at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans React With Funny Memes After Rodri Picks Lionel Messi Over Cristiano Ronaldo, Citing 'Natural Talent'.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadisiyah, Saudi Pro League 2024 Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the Saudi Pro League in India. Fans in India are likely to find the live telecast viewing option of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadisiyah Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD TV channels. For the Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadisiyah online viewing option, read below.

Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadisiyah, Saudi Pro League 2024, Live Online Streaming Available?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for the Sony Sports Network will provide Saudi Pro League 2024-25 live streaming online for fans in India. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadisiyah live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. It will be a quality game of football with both sides settling for a draw

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2024 06:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).