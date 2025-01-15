Kaza (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): The second season of the Spiti Cup 2025 commenced on a high note with an inspiring opening ceremony at the Kaza Main Ice Hockey Rink in the picturesque town of Kaza, Spiti Valley.

Organized in collaboration with the Ice Hockey Association of Lahaul-Spiti (IHALS), the tournament showcases 4 teams - Center Zone, Pin Zone, Sham Zone, and Tod Zone -competing across Men's, Women's, and U-18 Boys categories. This initiative reaffirms IHALS's commitment to promoting Ice Hockey in the high-altitude regions of Himachal Pradesh.

The opening ceremony was graced by the revered Lamas of Spiti, who performed traditional prayers, invoking blessings for the success of the tournament and the well-being of the participants. Chief Guest Anuradha Rana, MLA of Lahaul and Spiti, officially inaugurated the event by dropping the puck for the women's match between Sham Zone and Center Zone, marking the official start of an exciting five-day competition from 13th to 17th January 2025. Also present at the ceremony were Guests of Honours Shikha Simtia, ADM, Kaza and the President of IHALS; and H.S Rawat, Kumon Regiment, who joined as a special guest of the ceremony along with representatives from the Social Mission.

Speaking at the occasion, Anuradha Rana, MLA Lahaul & Spiti, said as quoted by an IHALS press release, "Ice Hockey and Winter Sports have always been followed and pursued with huge passion by the people of Himachal and especially in Spiti, it has always been an attraction for the locals and tourists. To continue this process, our focus remains on improving infrastructure and facilities, and we are committed to building a stadium here to further this cause. Over the past five years, we have made significant progress in Ice Hockey, and we will continue to promote winter sports across smaller regions of this valley by developing more rinks and facilities for the youth and the community."

Commending the work done by the IHALS and others, she further added, "I am grateful to the local administration, the Ice Hockey Association of Lahaul Spiti, and everyone who has worked tirelessly to support the growth of Ice Hockey in this region. I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to all our sponsors and partners. I also want to thank the parents and young athletes for their enthusiastic participation. I am confident that in the coming years, players from this region will represent India at the Olympics and bring glory to our nation."

Shikha Simtia, ADM, Kaza and the President of IHALS also shared her views, "It's hard to sit even for an hour in this cold weather, which makes me all the more appreciative of the association, members, and players who work tirelessly to prepare this ice rink. Ice Hockey began in Spiti in 2019, and though it is still nascent, we have already achieved significant milestones, including winning multiple medals in the national games. The youth here are showcasing incredible talent and dedication, in these sub-zero temperatures to excel at their game and improve. With the continued efforts of the coaches, players and the association, I am confident that Spiti will soon be recognized not only for Ice Hockey but for winter sports as a whole. I look forward to seeing players from this region represent Spiti not just in India but on the international stage."

Vigyat Singh, Director of Operations, Social Mission, said, "At Royal Enfield, we believe in fostering resilience and sustainable growth in Himalayan communities. The Spiti Cup exemplifies our vision by empowering local talent, providing access to world-class infrastructure, and inspiring a new generation of athletes. We are proud to partner with the people of Spiti and the Ice Hockey Association of Lahaul-Spiti (IHALS) in building a legacy for Ice Hockey in the region and beyond."

Sham Zone and Tod Zone battled fiercely, with Sham taking an early lead through Ajay's first-minute goal. Tod responded swiftly as Abhimanyu scored twice to end the first period 2-1 in their favour. Tanzin Tashi extended Tod's lead in the second period, but Abhishek Rathore kept Sham in the game with a late goal. Amit's equalizer in the third period forced a penalty shootout, where Sham Zone triumphed 5-4, thanks to successful strikes from Tanzin Zangpo and Ajay in the penalty shootout.

Sham Zone women's team clinched a narrow 3-2 victory over Center Zone. Rigzin Dolma scored in the opening minute to give Sham the lead, but Tanzin Saldon equalized for Center. Tanzin Dolma's quickfire double in the second period made it 3-1 for Sham, though Tanzin Saldon struck again to close the gap. A tense, goalless third period saw Sham Zone hold on to their lead and secure the win.

Tod Zone delivered a dominant performance, defeating Pin Zone 14-2 in the U-18 category. Tanzin Tashi led the charge with seven goals, supported by Phunchok Wanchuk and Lakpa, who added three and two goals respectively. Despite efforts from Morphal and Sonam Wanchuk, who scored for Pin Zone, Tod's relentless offence sealed the commanding win over Pin Zone.

Earlier matches on January 13 saw victories for the Men's Center Zone 6-2 against the Men's Tod Zone. In the women's category, Pin Zone triumphed over Sham Zone 4-2 in a thrilling penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw in regulation time. In the U-18 category, Tod Zone edged out Sham Zone 4-2, while Center Zone dominated Pin Zone with a commanding 7-0 win. (ANI)

