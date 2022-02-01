New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1715 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES:

*A copy on Hardik Pandya.

*Report of ISL match between Goa FC and Odisha FC in Bambolim.

*Report of Pro Kabaddi League in Bengaluru.

*Innings report of U-19 WC semifinal between England and Afghanistan in North Sound, Antigua.

*Report of Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-TENNIS-ATP-BOPANNA

Singles players competing in doubles format is good for game: Bopanna

By Amanpreet Singh

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna says the presence of singles players in the doubles draws, in a way, is good for the sport as they draw more fans into the stadiums and that goes a long way in promoting the doubles format.

SPO-CRI-U19-WC-IND-AUS-PREVIEW

U19 World Cup: Full-strength India, Australia face off in blockbuster semifinal

Coolidge (Antigua), Feb 1 (PTI) Heavyweights India and Australia will face off in a blockbuster Super League semifinal of the Under-19 World Cup here on Wednesday, having beaten their opponents on the field and COVID-19 off it, on way to the last four stage.

SPO-BUD-SPORTS

Sports Budget increased by Rs 305.58 crore, emphasis on Khelo India and National Youth Schemes

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Country's tremendous success at the Tokyo Olympics seems to have influenced the sports budget as the central government on Tuesday allocated Rs 3062.60 crore for financial year 2022-23 -- an increase of Rs 305.58 crore, compared to the last year's amount.

SPO-CRI-IPL-LD AUCTION

IPL Auction: Dhawan, Shreyas, Ashwin in top bracket along with Cummins, Rabada, Marsh, Smith

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Top Indian players, including senior opener Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer, along with overseas stars such as Pat Cummins and Kagiso Rabada have been bracketed in the Rs 2 crore highest base price category for the upcoming IPL auction.

SPO-CRI-IND-WI-AHMEDABAD-CROWD

India-West Indies ODI series to be played behind closed doors: GCA

Ahmedabad, Feb 1 (PTI) The three-match ODI series between India and West Indies, scheduled here from February 6 to 11, will be played behind closed doors owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) said on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-ICC-LD CWG

India, Australia to open cricket competition in Birmingham CWG

Dubai, Feb 1 (PTI) Cricket will mark its return to the Commonwealth Games after a gap of 24 years with India taking on Australia on July 29 in the 2022 Birmingham edition.

SPO-CRI-WOM-ODI-RANKING

Mithali Raj gains one spot to be at second in ICC ODI batting ranking

Dubai, Feb 1 (PTI) India captain Mithali Raj moved up one place to be at second among batters while veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami maintained her second spot among bowlers

SPO-CRI-CA-LANGER

CA quashes reports that meeting with Langer was "fiery" and "heated"

Sydney, Feb 1 (PTI) Cricket Australia on Tuesday rejected reports that the meeting with head coach Justin Langer over his future turned "fiery" and "heated" and that the former player was was told he may have to reapply for his job.

SPO-WINTER-OLY-IND-DEPARTURE

Arif Khan-led Indian team leaves for Winter Olympics

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Skier Arif Khan, the only athlete representing India at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, left for the Games in the Chinese capital along with Chef De Mission Harjinder Singh and support staff.

SPO-CRI-U19-WC-PAK

U-19 WC: Pakistan through to 5th place play-off, UAE and West Indies finish on a high

Coolidge (Antigua), Feb 1 (PTI) Haseebullah Khan struck a half-century as Pakistan sealed their place in the fifth place play-off with a six-wicket victory over Bangladesh despite a fine hundred from Ariful Islam in the U-19 World Cup here.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-SCEB-CHENNAIYIN

Chennaiyin look to get mojo back against wooden spooners SC East Bengal

Vasco, Feb 1 (PTI) Smarting from their heartbreaking derby defeat, SC East Bengal will have nothing to lose when they take on Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League here on Wednesday. PTI

