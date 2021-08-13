New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 2215 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES

*Report of day 2 of the second Test between India and England in London.

*Press conference copies after the the end of day's play.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-ROHIT

Best I have seen KL bat as he was clear with his plans: Rohit

London, Aug 13 (PTI) KL Rahul batted with an uncluttered mind and perhaps was at his best while executing the plans to perfection during his superb hundred, feels opening partner Rohit Sharma.

SPO-CRI-IND-COVID-KRUNAL

Did BCCI medical officer in SL delay in Krunal's testing despite player red-flagging symptoms?

By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The COVID-19 positive case of Krunal Pandya during the white ball tour of Sri Lanka has raised questions about BCCI's medical officer on tour delaying RT-PCR test by a day, leading to eight players missing out on two T20I games.

SPO-ATH-NEERAJ-COACH

Neeraj's coach Klaus says going forward, aim is to be "stable" in technique

By Philem Dipak Singh

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has rectified most of the shortcomings in his technique and now the endeavour is to maintain technical "stability" to touch greater heights in the coming years, says his coach Klaus Bartonietz.

SPO-GOLF-SHUBHANKAR

Sharma lone Indian under par at Cazoo Classic

Kent (UK), Aug 13 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma shot a two-under 70 to be placed Tied 31st after the first round but four of his compatriots struggled on the opening day of the of the Cazoo Classic.

SPO-CRI-UNMUKT-RETIREMENT

World Cup winning U19 India captain Unmukt Chand calls it a day

Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) Unmukt Chand, who had led India to U-19 World Cup title triumph but struggled to replicate his success at the senior level, on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of the game.

SPO-CRI-ICC-T20-WC

T20 World Cup: ICC allows participating nations to bring 15 players, 8 officials

Karachi, Aug 13 (PTI) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has allowed participating nations in the upcoming T20 World Cup to bring 15 players and eight officials for the tournament in the UAE.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI

Lahiri makes a good start on weather-hit first day in Wyndham

Greensboro, Aug 13 (PTI) Returning to action after the Tokyo Olympics, Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri rode on some excellent approaches and had a couple of big putts to lie three-under through 16 holes in a weather-hit opening day of the Wyndham Championship.

SPO-GOLF-WOM-ADITI

Aditi, Tvesa endure tough day in Scottish Open

Dumbarnie Links (Scotland), Aug 13 (PTI) Olympic-returned Indian golfer Aditi Ashok had a disappointing start at the Scottish Open as she carded a five-over 77 to lie T-129th after the opening round here.

SPO-MINISTER-RUN

Sports Minister launches Fit India Freedom Run 2.0

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday launched the nationwide programme of "Fit India Freedom Run 2.0" to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence.

SPO-CHESS-IND-GUJRATHI

Indian GM Vidit Gujrathi qualifies for FIDE Grand Swiss League

Chennai, Aug 13 (PTI) Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi has qualified for the FIDE Grand Swiss league which will be held in Riga, Latvia from October 25 to November 8.

