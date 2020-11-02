New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1745 hours:

Also Read | SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 56.

EXPECTED STORIES:

*IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi.

Also Read | Shane Watson to Retire From All Forms of Cricket as CSK End IPL 2020 Campaign: Report.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-IPL-SRH-PREVIEW

Mighty Mumbai Indians stand between Sunrisers and play-off spot

Sharjah, Nov 2 (PTI) Riding high on momentum, resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad will back themselves to topple the mighty Mumbai Indians and qualify for the IPL play-offs here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-RUTURAJ-PROFILE

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Coaches from formative years remember "converted opener"

By Nikhil Bapat Pune, Nov 2 (PTI) Sandeep Chavan fondly remembers the day seven years back when he had a word of advice for slightly built teenager Ruturaj Gaikwad.

SPO-AITA-TENNIS-CAMP

AITA plan camps for elite men and women players

By Amanpreet Singh

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The national tennis federation has decided to invite country's top players for a training camp at the DLTA with an aim to provide a platform for their return to competitive action from next year.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD SPONSORSHIP

MPL Sports Apparel new kit sponsor of Indian cricket team

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Fantasy gaming platform Mobile Premier League's subsidiary arm 'MPL Sports Apparel and Accessories' is the new kit sponsor of the Indian cricket team for a period of three years.

SPO-VIRUS-SINDHU

I retire, not from game, but COVID-19 negativity and fear: posts Sindhu

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) World champion P V Sindhu created a stir on Monday by posting "I Retire" on social media only to follow it up with a lengthy statement declaring that she would actually be saying goodbye to "the negativity, fear, and uncertainty" triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-GOLF-CYPRUS

Sharma shows gradual return to form with solid 14th place finish in Cyprus

Paphos (Cyprus), Nov 2 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma rounded off a consistent week by carding a two-under 69 in the final round, to finish a creditable Tied-14th at the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open, here.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI

Lahiri misses Top-10, ends T-11 at Bermuda Championship

Southampton (Bermuda), Nov 2 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri was left to rue small errors as he missed out on a top-10 finish, signing off Tied-11th with a four-under 67 in the final round of the Bermuda Championship here.

SPO-MINISTER-SAI

Sports Minister Rijiju inaugurates SAI's new Regional Centre in Zirakpur

Mohali, Nov 2 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday virtually inaugurated Sports Authority of India's (SAI) new Regional Centre in Zirakpur, Punjab which will now act as one of the main SAI centres for North India.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KKR-LD COMMENTS

We couldn't have done anything more, up to Gods now: Morgan

Dubai, Nov 2 (PTI) It's up to the gods now, said Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan, expressing satisfaction with the effort put in his by his team to clinch a whopping 60-run win over Rajasthan Royals and keep its IPL play-off hopes alive in an immensely tight race. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)