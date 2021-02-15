New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1845 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Post-day press conference copies of the second Test between India and England in Chennai.

*Report of of ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC in Bambolim.

* Preview of ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-3RDLD IND

Ash Win's Match: Chennai's 'Super King' puts India on course for big win

Chennai, Feb 15 (PTI) Ravichandran Ashwin first gave a lesson on how to bowl on a rank turner and then provided a batting master-class with a sparkling hundred on a deteriorating strip, putting India on the brink of a massive series-levelling victory against England on the third day of the second Test here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-IND-ASHWIN

I would love to credit batting coach Vikram Rathour, says Ashwin after fifth Test ton

Chennai, Feb 15 (PTI) Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday credited the Indian team's batting coach Vikram Rathour for his fiery performances with the willow in recent times.

SPO-CRI-OJHA-RETIREMENT

Naman Ojha retires from all forms of cricket

Bhopal, Feb 15 (PTI) Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Naman Ojha on Monday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing down curtains on a two-decade long illustrious domestic career

SPO-CRI-WOM-IND

Bengaluru emerges front-runner to host India-SA women's series after KCA's withdrawal

By Bharat Sharma

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has emerged as the front-runner to host next month's limited overs series between India and South Africa women's sides after Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) expressed its inability to stage the matches at the Greenfield Sports Hub Stadium in Thiruvanthapuram.

SPO-CRI-ICC-T20-RANKINGS

Rahul climbs to second spot, Kohli remains at 7th in ICC T20I rankings for batsmen

Dubai, Feb 15 (PTI) India's KL Rahul moved up a place to second, while his captain Virat Kohli retained the seventh spot in the latest ICC men's T20I rankings for batsmen released on Monday.

SPO-FOOT-FOWLER-SHOWCAUSE

More trouble for suspended SCEB coach Fowler, show-caused again by AIFF

Margao, Feb 15 (PT) SC East Bengal's high-profile English coach Robbie Fowler, currently on a four-game suspension, could face further trouble as he was again show-caused by the AIFF on Monday on charges of using abusive language against rival players after his side's Indian Super League match last week.

