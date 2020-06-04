Sports News | SPO-HIGHLIGHTS AT 9:30 PM Sports Highlights

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The following are the top stories at 2130 hours:

SPO-CRI-WRIDDHIMAN-INTERVIEW

Lockdown Drills: Father helping me with catching practice, says Wriddhiman

By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) There are two doting dads in South Kolkata's Saha household. There is "younger dad" Wriddhiman, who recently became father for the second time and is tending to his infant son Anve.

SPO-BAD-BWF-3RDLD CANCELLATION

Hyderabad Open badminton cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The Hyderabad Open badminton tournament, scheduled to be held in August, was on Thursday cancelled by the sport's world governing body in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, days after the unveiling of a revised calendar.

SPO-BAD-TRAINING

Ashwini, Lakshya return to training as badminton resumes after coronavirus hiatus

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Top shuttlers Ashwini Ponnappa and Lakshya Sen are among 20-odd Indian players who have started training at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA) in Bengaluru as the sport took its first step towards resumption after the COVID-19 hiatus.

SPO-GOLF-AWARDS

Rashid, Aditi and Diksha recommended for Arjuna Award for golf

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Golfers Rashid Khan, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar have been recommended for this year's Arjuna Awards by the national federation.

SPO-CRI-AUS-T20

Competitive cricket will return to Australia after coronavirus hiatus with T20 carnival

Melbourne, Jun 4 (PTI) More than two months after a coronavirus-forced shutdown, Australia will witness resumption of competitive cricket along with fans in the stands when a T20 tournament starts this weekend at Darwin.

SPO-CRI-BCB-RAHIM

BCB rejects Mushfiqur Rahim's request to train at Sher-e-Bangla citing COVID-19 threat

Dhaka, Jun 4 (PTI) The Bangladesh Cricket Board has turned down former captain Mushfiqur Rahim and other senior players' request to train at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, citing health safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-UTHAPPA

Have battled suicidal thoughts, depression: Robin Uthappa opens up on life and cricket

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Robin Uthappa, a key member of the 2007 World T20 winning Indian team, has revealed that he battled clinical depression and suicidal thoughts for nearly two years during his career, a phase when cricket was perhaps the only thing that kept him from "jumping off a balcony".

SPO-CRI-LANNING

We'll be ready even if get short time to prepare for women's World Cup: Lanning

Melbourne, Jun 4 (PTI) Australia's world-cup winning captain Meg Lanning is hopeful that the women's ODI World Cup will go ahead as planned next year and remains confident that their preparation for the big-ticket event will not be affected due to the coronavirus-forced break.

SPO-CRI-BUMRAH

Malinga is world's best yorker bowler, says Bumrah

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has described Lasith Malinga as the "best yorker bowler in the world" and said the veteran Sri Lankan has used his mastery over the delivery for a very long period of time in international cricket.

SPO-CRI-CA-ACA

Australian Cricketers Association to challenge CA's negative revenue forecast for next 2 summers

Melbourne, Jun 4 (PTI) Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) on Thursday decided to formally challenge Cricket Australia's (CA) negative revenue forecast while engaging in a dispute resolution with the governing body.

SPO-CRI-ASHWIN

Feeling itchy, want to go out and play: Ashwin

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) Confined to his home for more than two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday said he was now "feeling itchy" and just wants to go out and play.

SPO-FOOT-ASIA-IND

Chhetri's Bengaluru FC benefit from Bagan-ATK merger, will play in AFC Cup play-off

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Bengaluru FC benefitted from the recent merger of I-League champions Mohun Bagan and ATK as they got a play-offs spot in upcoming season's AFC Cup despite finishing third in the Indian Super League.

SPO-AIFF-STIPEND

AIFF to pay Rs 10,000 stipend to FIFA U-17 Women's WC probables for dietary needs

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday decided to pay a stipend of Rs 10,000 to the country's FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup probables to help them meet their dietary requirements during the COVID-19 lockdown which has forced suspension of training.

SPO-CRI-BILLINGS

Billings doesn't want to be pigeon-holed as limited-overs cricketer, eyes Test success

London, Jun 4 (PTI) England wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings says he doesn't want to be "pigeon-holed as a white-ball cricketer" and has a renewed desire to come good in the Test format, an ambition that took a backseat when he decided to play IPL early in his career.

SPO-CRI-PCB-AKHTAR

Rizvi filed complaint against Akhtar, not PCB: clarifies cricket board

Karachi, Jun 4 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday clarified that it has not filed any complaint with the cyber crime unit of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against former pacer Shoaib Akhtar, insisting that the charge was made by its legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi in his individual capacity.

SPO-HOCK-HARMANPREET

Teammates have helped me succeed: Harmanpreet after Arjuna nomination

Bengaluru, Jun 4 (PTI) In contention for the Arjuna award after being nominated by the national federation, the Indian men's hockey team defender Harmanpreet Singh on Thursday said his teammates have had a huge role in making him successful.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-PAUL

Goalkeeper Subrata Paul joins Hyderabad FC on 2-year deal

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Former India goalkeeper Subrata Paul on Thursday joined Hyderabad FC from Jamshedpur FC on a two-year contract ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season.

