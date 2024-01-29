New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The Sports Ministry on Monday approved Asian Games medallists long distance runners Avinash Sable and Parul Choudhary's request for training in Colorado, USA.

The government also cleared training stints for wrestlers Anshu Malik and Sarita Mor in Japan and USA respectively.

While national record holders Sable and Choudhary will train at high altitude centre at Colorado Springs under coach Scott Simmons, Mor will head to United States Olympic/Paralympic Training Center (USOPTC), which is a training base of several top grapplers, including a few Olympic medallists.

World championship silver medallist grappler Anshu will head to Kanagawa to train at Yokohama's Nippon Sports Science University (NSSU) which is known for producing many of Japan's top wrestlers.

Up and coming table tennis player Payas Jain will also be heading to Osaka, Japan to train under coach Qiu Jian on the ministry's expense.

The ministry, under it's Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS), will be funding the athletes, their coaches and physiotherapists for their air fare, boarding/lodging costs, among other expenditures.

Besides international training, the ministry also approved proposals of Indian para-archers Sheetal Devi, Sarita and Rakesh Kumar's request for procurement of equipment, including compound bows, arrows, sight scales, among others.

