London [UK], April 26 (ANI): Formula 1 is set to debut the Sprint Qualifying format at three Grands Prix in 2021, following an agreement reached between the FIA, Formula 1 and all 10 teams on the grid - with two European venues and one non-European one set to host the format, with those venues to be announced in due course.

Sprint Qualifying will see the drivers battle it out over 100km on Saturday afternoons of the selected Grand Prix weekends, with the result from Sprint Qualifying then deciding the starting grid for Sunday's full distance Grand Prix.

The new format will also see the grid for the Sprint Qualifying decided on Friday afternoon, using the current qualifying format, with cars entering Parc Ferme conditions from the start of Friday qualifying - while there will be one 60-minute practice session on both Friday and Saturday mornings.

It has been decided, meanwhile, that the top three finishers in Saturday's Sprint Qualifying will receive points - three points for first place, two points for second and one point for third.

"We are excited by this new opportunity that will bring our fans an even more engaging race weekend in 2021. Seeing the drivers battling it out over three days will be an amazing experience and I am sure the drivers will relish the fight," said Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali.

"I am delighted that all the teams supported this plan, and it is a testament to our united efforts to continue to engage our fans in new ways while ensuring we remain committed to the heritage and meritocracy of our sport," he added.

FIA President Jean Todt, meanwhile, commented: "I am pleased to see that Formula 1 is seeking new ways to engage with its fans and enlarge the spectacle of a race weekend through the concept of Sprint Qualifying. It was made possible thanks to the continued collaboration between the FIA, Formula 1, and all of the teams.

"F1 is showing itself to be stronger than ever with all stakeholders working together in this way, and much has been done to ensure that the Sporting, Technical and Financial aspects of the format are fair." (ANI)

