Ahmedabad, May 15 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

Marco Jansen came in for Glenn Phillips in the SRH playing XI. Dasun Shanaka is making his debut for GT, while Sai Sudharasan replaced Vijay Shankar after the later was hit by a ball in the net on Sunday.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Retirement: Mohammad Kaif Shares Thoughts on CSK Skipper Hanging Up His Boots After IPL 2023, Says ‘He Has Given Enough Hints’.

Also coming back into the GT lineup is Yash Dayal, who was smashed for five sixes by Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh more than a month back.

As part of a special initiative, the GT players are wearing lavender-coloured jerseys to raise awareness about cancer.

Also Read | Why Are Gujarat Titans Players Wearing Lavender Jersey Against SRH in IPL 2023 Match? Know Reason.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (capt), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan. PTI AH

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)