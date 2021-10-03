Dubai, Oct 3 (PTI) Already out of contention for a play-off berth, Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 115 for 8 in their Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Sunday.

Captain Kane Williamson top-scored with 26 while Abdul Samad made 25 in a mediocre show after opting to bat.

For KKR, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi and Varun Chakravarthy took two wickets apiece while Shakib Al Hasan got one.

Brief Scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 115 for 8 in 20 overs (Kane Williamson 26; Tim Southee 2/26, Varun Chakravarthy 2/26, Shivam Mavi 2/29).

