Dubai, Oct 27 (PTI) Invited to bat, Sunrisers Hyderabad scored an imposing 219 for two against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

Wriddhiman Saha top-scored for SRH with his 87-run knock while skipper David Warner made 66.

Also Read | David Warner Scores Quick-Fire Half-Century Against Delhi Capitals on His 34th Birthday, Netizens Hail SRH Captain.

Brief Scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 219 for 2 in 20 overs (W Saha 87, D Warner 66, M Pandey 44 not out; R Ashwin 1/35, A Nortze 1/37).

Also Read | MI vs RCB IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Jasprit Bumrah, AB de Villiers and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)