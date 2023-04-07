Lucknow, Apr 7 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bat in their IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants here on Friday.

LSG captain KL Rahul said pacer Avesh Khan injured himself in the last game while English quick Mark Wood was down with flu and hence miss the game.

The Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (c), Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi.

