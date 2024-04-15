Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 15 (ANI): Australian and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Travis Head smashed the fourth-fastest century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the fastest for his franchise.

Head scored 102 in 41 balls, with nine fours and eight sixes in his side's IPL game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M Chinaswammy Stadium. He struck at a strike rate of 248.78.

Also Read | On Which TV Channel NBA 2024 Playoffs Will Be Telecast Live in India? How to Watch Postseason National Basketball Association Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

He reached his century in 39 balls, making it the fourth-fastest in IPL ton. The fastest IPL century was by Chris Gayle, who scored it in just 30 balls for RCB against Pune Warriors India (PWI) in 2013. He is followed by Yusuf Pathan, who scored a 37-ball ton against Mumbai Indians for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2010. The third-fastest IPL ton by David Miller for the Punjab Kings against RCB in 2013.

Travis reached his half-century within the powerplay itself, for the second time this season. Former SRH skipper David Warner has done so on six different occasions.

Also Read | Thomas & Uber Cup 2024: Indian Men to Begin Title Defence vs Thailand; Women Face Canada In Opener at China.

In five matches, Head has scored 235 runs at an average of 47.00 and a strike rate of 199.15, with a century and a fifty.

The century stand for the first wicket between Travis and Abhishek came in just 43 balls. It is the joint-fastest century stand for SRH in the IPL, along with David Warner and Moises Henriques' century stand against RCB back in 2015.

This SRH innings had a total of 22 sixes, the most in an IPL innings. It broke the record of RCB, who had hit 21 sixes against PWI back in 2013 during a single inning. Two sixes came from Abhishek Sharma, eight from Head, seven sixes from Heinrich Klaasen, two from Aiden Markram and three from Abdul Samad.

Coming to the match, RCB put SRH to bat first after winning the toss. A 108-run partnership came between Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma (34 in 22 balls, with two fours and two sixes). Klaasen (66 in 31 balls, with two fours and seven sixes) had a 57-run partnership with Head for the second wicket and a 66-run partnership with Aiden Markram (32* in 17 balls, with two fours and two sixes). Later, a quickfire cameo by Abdul Samad (37* in 10 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) took SRH to 287/3 in their 20 overs.

Lockie Ferguson was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, with 2/52 in four overs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)