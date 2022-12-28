Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 28 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee on Wednesday announced the 20-member squad to take part in the upcoming white-ball series tour of India.

Dasun Shanaka will lead Sri Lanka's T20I and ODI squads against India, while Kusal Mendis will play the role of his deputy in ODIs.

"Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee selected the following 20-member squad to take part in the upcoming Sri Lanka tour of India 2022/23. The Honorable Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Roshan Ranasinghe, has given his approval for the squad," Sri Lanka Cricket said in an official statement.

The tour comprises three T20Is and as many ODIs. Sri Lanka will be touring India from January 3 to January 15 for three T20Is and three ODIs. The first match of the series will be held on January 3, 2023, in Mumbai while the second and third will take place on January 5 and 7 in Pune and Rajkot respectively.

The ODIs will be held in Guwahati, Kolkata and Trivandrum on January 10, 12 and 15 respectively.

Sri Lanka's squad for India tour: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis (v-c for ODIs), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (only for T20Is), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (v-c for T20Is), Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay (only for ODIs), Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando (only for ODIs), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara and Nuwan Thushara (only for T20I).

Earlier on Tuesday BCCI announced India's squads for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya led India's T20I squad against Sri Lanka in the three-match series to be held in Mumbai. Suryakumar Yadav has been named vice-captain of the Indian T20I team. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are not part of India's T20I squad.

Rohit Sharma will be back as the captain to lead Men in Blue in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

India's squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar.

India's squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

