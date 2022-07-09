Galle, Sri Lanka, Jul 9 (AP) Left-arm spin bowler Prabath Jayasuriya took six wickets for 118 on debut as Sri Lanka bowled out Australia for 364 on Saturday and reached 8 for no loss at lunch on day two of the second cricket test.

Steve Smith, who had posted his 28th test century on Friday, was finished unbeaten on 145. The Australian vice-captain's vigil lasted for more than six hours in which he faced 272 deliveries and hit 16 boundaries.

At lunch Saturday, Dimuth Karunaratne was on 5 and Pathum Nissanka not out 3 in Sri Lanka's reply.

Jayasuriya, who was a late replacement after the Sri Lankan camp was hit by COVID-19, became the sixth Sri Lankan to claim a five-wicket haul or more on debut. His figures are the second best by a Sri Lankan debutant in test match cricket with Praveen Jayawickrama's six for 92 against Bangladesh last year at the top of the list.

Jayasuriya dismissed overnight batsman Alex Carey for 28 on Saturday morning to break the 77-run stand for the sixth wicket with Smith and then had Mitchell Starc caught by Kusal Mendis at slip to complete a five-wicket haul. He claimed his sixth wicket when Nathan Lyon was trapped leg before wicket.

Kasun Rajitha, the lone seamer in the attack, dismissed captain Pat Cummins while Maheesh Theekshana had his first test wicket when last man Mitchell Swepson was given out leg before wicket. AP

