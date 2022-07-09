Paulo Dybala's agents have reportedly met Manchester United over the possibility of a move to the Premier League outfit, latest reports claim. The Argentine left Juventus at the end of last season with him not penning a new deal in Turin. He has been a free agent since then and it was earlier reported that the young attacker was set to join Juventus' rivals Inter Milan and continue plying his trade in Serie A. But a fresh update has stated that he can potentially be on his way to Manchester United with the Red Devils in need of players of his calibre. Cristiano Ronaldo Not in Manchester United’s Pre-Season Tour Squad Amidst Growing Transfer Speculations

The Red Devils have been confronted with the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the club only a year after his return. The prospect of signing Dybala might excite Manchester United, who would be keen on building a side revolving around the Argentine star. According to Sky Sports, Dybala's transfer to Inter Milan has reportedly been put on hold with the youngster exploring the option of joining Manchester United. It was also learnt that a number of clubs in Spain were also monitoring Dybala's situation.

Manchester United recently announced their 31-man squad for the pre-season tour from which Cristiano Ronaldo was missing. Although Ronaldo was given time off by the club with the forward citing 'family reasons', one can not rule this out as one of his first indications of quitting Old Trafford next season.

