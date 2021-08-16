Colombo, Aug 16 (AP) Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera has tested positive for COVID-19, its cricket board said Monday.

Perera, who turns 31 on Tuesday, missed the recent home series against India because of injury after being sacked as captain following the tour by England at the start of the year.

He has played in 22 tests, 107 one-day internationals and 50 Twenty20 matches for his country. He has hit two centuries in tests and six in ODI cricket.

Sri Lanka is witnessing a sharp rise in COVID-19, with the government reverting to nightly curfews and a ban on public gatherings. (AP)

