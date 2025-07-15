Mumbai, July 15: Mitchell Starc produced a sensational five-wicket haul in just 15 deliveries, while Scott Boland claimed a stunning hat-trick as Australia's pace attack ripped through West Indies, dismissing them for just 27 runs in Jamaica. It marked the second-lowest total in Test cricket history, as the visitors delivered a ruthless display of fast bowling in a day that will be remembered for its sheer dominance and jaw-dropping numbers, as per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Mitchell Starc Becomes Second-Fastest Bowler To Reach 400 Test Wickets, Achieves Feat During WI vs AUS 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Mitchell Starc claimed the fastest ever Test five-wicket haul by balls bowled (15) while passing the 400-wicket milestone, with the unrelenting Scott Boland taking a hat-trick at the other end in the barrage. He has now joined the elite list of Australians (Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath and Nathan Lyon) to have taken 400 or more Test wickets.

Now the left-armer has 402 Test wickets and is placed at the fourth spot among the all-time leading wicket-takers for the Aussies in the longest format of the game. The total of 27 is just one more run than the lowest Test total ever, when England bowled New Zealand out for 26 in 1955.

Starc had figures of 3/0 after his first over, and the target of 204 set by Australia looked out of reach when Starc's fifth left the hosts in a hole at 7/5.

Starc's 15-ball blitz broke Ernie Toshack's record for the fewest balls to a five-wicket haul set back in 1945, and there was no respite for the West Indies who then faced the wrath of Boland (3/2), who claimed Justin Greaves, Shamar Joseph and Jomel Warrican in successive deliveries. Scott Boland Becomes First Bowler To Take Hat-Trick in Pink-Ball Test, Achieves Feat During WI vs AUS 3rd Test 2025.

Joseph and Warrican joined five other West Indians with ducks next to their name on the scorecard, with Starc's sixth scalp, clean bowling Jayden Seales, finishing off the job in just 14.3 overs.

