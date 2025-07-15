In a record-breaking WI vs AUS 3rd Test 2025, Mitchell Starc made his 100th appearance for the Australia national cricket team even more special in the format by becoming the second-fastest bowler to 400 wickets. Starc entered the 400th wicket Test club, taking just 19,062 balls, which is the second-fastest ever behind the legendary South African pace Dale Steyn, who took 16,634 deliveries to reach the landmark. Starc became the fourth Australian, and overall the 18th player in Test history, to reach 400 red-ball wickets in international cricket. Mitchell Starc Claims Fastest Ever Test Five-Wicket Haul, Takes 15 Deliveries To Notch Up Feat During WI vs AUS 3rd Test 2025

Mitchell Starc Reaches 400 Wickets in 100th Test

𝐌𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐜 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝟒𝟎𝟎 𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐢𝐧 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝟏𝟎𝟎𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭 💥 Starc reaches 400 wickets in just 19,062 balls, making him the second-fastest ever behind only Dale Steyn 🐐🔥#WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/geZsDEZghR — FanCode (@FanCode) July 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)