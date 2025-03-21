Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): Mumbai-based Stasya Pandey, Jahnvi Raheja and Jaden Dsouza from Amateur Riders' Club (ARC) qualify for the National Equestrian Championships (NEC) held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai. The qualifiers were judged by the respected Col. Sunil Shivdas and Col. HR Sunil.

The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) is organizing the tournament, which will feature athletes competing in the Show Jumping and Dressage categories. In Children 1 Show Jumping, Stasya Pandey, astride 'Cougar De Fees' from Amateur Riders' Club, completed her round in 75 sec, as per the ARC press release.

In Junior Show Jumping, riders who qualified further were Jaden Dsouza, astride 'Whispering Silver' from Amateur Riders' Club, who completed her round in 74 sec, and Jahnvi Raheja, astride ''Cougar De Fees' from Amateur Riders' Club, who completed her round in 84 sec.

All of these riders, along with many others, receive regular training at the International standard arena at ARC in the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The club has been home to top athletes like Hriday Chheda (2023 Asian Games gold medalist) and Yashaan Khambatta (2014 Asian Games representative), both of whom now coach young riders at ARC.

ARC Rider Jaden Dsouza said as quoted by the ARC press release, "Sports run in my family, and my childhood passion for horses has been a constant source of inspiration that has led me to pursue showjumping. The thrill of the National Qualifiers and the joy of conquering a challenging course with my horse as one force keep me going. I truly enjoy the top-notch riding facilities at ARC with the constant guidance and support of my coach, Bobin, sir, as well as my family." (ANI)

