So far, the ongoing five-match T20I series between New Zealand and Pakistan has been all one-way traffic, with the Black Caps leading 2-0. New Zealand led by Michael Bracewell, have looked like a well-oiled machine despite having several key players miss out due to IPL 2025 commitments, while Pakistan have looked out of place with their youngsters. While Ten Sports will provide NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 live telecast and Tapmad live streaming viewing options in Pakistan, will the New Zealand vs Pakistan third T20I 2025 live telecast be available on PTV Sports? NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Auckland.

Pakistan will have to play out of their skin if they want to keep themselves alive in the series, and mostly bank on their senior players like Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Salman Agha, and Khushdil Shah to come good in Auckland, where high targets are known to be chased down, given the field dimensions.

Is New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2025 Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports?

Unfortunately, the NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 live telecast won't be available for viewing option on PTV Sports. This was confirmed by Aalia Rasheed, the Executive Director of PTV Sports on social media. Rasheed stated that PTV Sports does not have the NZ vs PAK 2025 broadcast rights and hence PTV Sports will not be able to provide the NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 live telecast.

No NZ vs PAK 2025 T20I Series on PTV Sports

Dosto, New Zealand series kay rights na honay ki waja sai ye series or N-T20 PTV Sports nahi dekhaey gaa. Lakin aap PSL ptv sports per zaroor dekhain gaay. Inshallah. — Aalia Rasheed (@aaliaaaliya) March 15, 2025

In India, fans can find the viewing options for NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 on Sony Sports Network, which will provide live telecast on Sony Ten 5, and online streaming on the Sony LIV app and website.

