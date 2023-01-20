Sussex [UK], January 19 (ANI): Sussex county cricket club announced on Thursday that star Australian batter Steve Smith has signed a short-term deal to represent the team in three matches of the upcoming County Championship.

"Sussex Cricket is delighted to announce the signing of ICC world number two Test batter, Steve Smith, on a short-term deal that will see him play three games for Sussex in the County Championship," said a statement from the club.

Smith will be available for selection for Sussex for the trips to Worcestershire (Thursday, May 4) and Leicestershire (Thursday, May 11), as well as a home game at The 1st Central County Ground on Thursday 18th May, against his Australian teammate Marnus Labuschagne's Glamorgan.

After making his international Test debut in 2010, Smith went on to become Australia's 45th Test captain in 2015, taking over from Michael Clarke.

The additional responsibility of captaincy did not impact his ability to score runs, as Smith made six centuries in his first eight Tests as captain, propelling him to the number one spot in the ICC Men's Test Batting rankings.

He has since played 92 Tests for Australia, scoring 8,647 runs with 37 half-centuries and 30 centuries, at an outstanding average of 60.89.

As of today, Smith sits in the number two spot in the ICC Men's Test Batting rankings, as well as second in the ICC's All-Time Test Rankings, behind the great Don Bradman.

Speaking on the signing, Sussex Cricket CEO, Rob Andrew said: "We are thrilled to have Steve Smith available for our County Championship matches in May. To have arguably the world's best batter play for Sussex just before an eagerly awaited Ashes Test series is great for us and the County Championship."

"Our Championship form has not been good enough for a number of years, and under the new direction of Head Coach Paul Farbrace, we are looking to be positive and ambitious. Being able to attract a player of Steve Smith's calibre is a massive statement and will be of great benefit to our young homegrown players, particularly our crop of talented young batters."

Smith joins fellow formidable international Test batter from India, Cheteshwar Pujara, who agreed a return to Sussex in October for the 2023 season.

On his decision to play at The 1st Central County Cricket Ground this season, Steve Smith, said: "I am excited about joining Sussex for a few games in May and hopefully making a contribution to a successful season."

"I am particularly looking forward to working with the younger players in the squad and hoping I can provide some guidance to them."

The county championship will start from April 6 onwards. (ANI)

