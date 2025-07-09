London, Jul 9 (PTI) England captain Ben Stokes on Wednesday said questions over fast bowler Jofra Archer's form and fitness are unwarranted as he is 100 percent ready to play his first Test since February 2021.

The injury-prone fast bowler was named in the playing eleven for the third Test at Lord's.

Archer played a first-class game for Sussex as part of his preparation for the comeback.

"It's this default of going to the worst. We are a very good nation at doing that. I see it as, Jofra has played a lot of cricket over the last two and a half years since he's been back. He's played white ball cricket for England, and got through a first-class game for Sussex and felt really good," said the skipper ahead of the Lord's Test.

"Got his loads up last week, and if we didn't think he was in a position to get through a first-class game as a bowler, we wouldn't have considered him for selection. If we did not think he was ready, or in a position to be selected, he would not be selected.

"Whenever you take the field, you are always putting yourself at risk. It's a professional sport, it's a very physical sport. We all know potentially stuff could go wrong, but we would not select someone if we didn't think they could get through I," said Stokes in defense of the Barbados-born England cricketer.

Stokes said the zeal and determination showed by Archer to make a Test comeback is commendable.

"It's great for English fans, but also for Jof. it's been a long time coming for him. The way in which he's handled the injury setbacks over a period have been very commendable.

The way he's got himself back on the field playing cricket over a long period of time now, it's exciting to have him back in the squad," he said.

His expectations from the pitch?

"Lord's generally plays the same way...there's always a bit in it on day one to two then if anything it tends to speed up as the game goes longer. Watched a bit of the WTC final and it was the same then," said Stokes.

Fair play to Mulder

Asked for his thoughts on Wiaan Mulder declaring South Africa's innings when he was on 367 not out and on course to break Brian Lara's record of 400 not out, Stokes said he respected the batter's decision.

"As captain you'd rather do it to yourself than the captain pulling out on a groundbreaking day. Fair play to him... I think he said something about how it should stay with Brian. He's not going to get that opportunity again (laughs)! Fair play to them."

In the end, Stokes also dismissed the concerns over his batting form ever since his comeback from hamstring surgery.

"I feel fine... I had my surgery in Jan. Priority for me was getting into a physical position to be ready for India series and Zimbabwe before that. Looking at the schedule I had with the opportunity to play for Durham. It was too early, and I've put myself at risk of injury again.

"There was always the option of playing the Lions game after Zimbabwe, but that was purely a decision of how I came through Zimbabwe. I felt good. It's pretty obvious that I'm getting closer to the end than the start (of my career). When it comes to decisions around games, I have to be a lot cleverer around whether I play." PTI

