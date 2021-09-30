New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Amarinder Singh is fed up! No not Captain Amarinder Singh but Indian football team goalie who shares his name with the former chief minister and has been inadvertently caught up in the political whirlwind in Punjab.

The footballer has urged mediapersons to stop mistakenly tagging him on social media instead of the former chief minister on tweets and posts on social media, where journalists and others are airing their views and speculations on what the former Punjab CM is poised to do next after the state Congress chief and bitter rival Navjot Singh Sidhu unexpectedly resigned.

Also Read | Sir Alex Ferguson’s Reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Goal During Manchester United vs Villareal is Something You CAN'T Miss (Watch Video).

Taking to Twitter, Amrinder wrote: "Dear News Media, Journalists, I am Amrinder Singh, Goalkeeper of Indian Football Team Flag of India and not the Former Chief Minister of the State Punjab Please stop tagging me."

Captain Amarinder Singh, too took to twitter to respond to the sportsperson. The former CM too: "I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead."

Also Read | Rupinder Pal Singh Quits International Hockey After 13 Years, Says 'Have Conquered The Greatest Team of a Win at Olympics'.

Meanwhile, Captain Amarinder Singh met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval at his residence in New Delhi today. Singh had on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the ongoing farmers' agitation and urged him to resolve the crisis by immediately repealing the three farm laws.

The meeting came amid fresh turmoil in Punjab Congress with the sudden resignation of state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and led to speculation that the Congress leader may be warming up to the BJP.

Amarinder Singh had resigned as Chief Minister on September 18 and had told the media that the Congress leadership had let him down. He had also taken a dig at Sidhu over his resignation, saying he is not a stable man. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)