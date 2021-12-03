Bengaluru, Dec 3 (PTI) Punjab Police made a rollicking start to their campaign at the 70th All India Police Hockey Championship here on Friday, thrashing Uttarakhand Police 17-0 in a completely lop-sided Pool B match.

Led by India striker Ramandeep Singh, Punjab Police dominated the proceedings throughout the match.

Also Read | Stills from the … – Latest Tweet by Odisha Sports.

Ramandeep struck five goals (5', 7', 37', 52' and 55') in his team's victory.

Hardeep Singh too struck five goals (9', 21', 26', 48', 60') while Varinder Singh scored three goals (20', 24', 45') and Karanbir Singh (11'), Simranjit Singh (12'), Kanwarjeet Singh (22'), Balwinder Singh (51') struck one each in their team's massive victory.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2021 Day 1 Stat Highlights: Mayank Agarwal Scores Fourth Century; Virat Kohli Sets Unwanted Records.

In another closely-fought Pool A match, Chandigarh Police beat Madhya Pradesh Police 4-2.

Although it was MP Police who got off to a strong start with two back-to-back goals via Suchit Kujur (7') and Toran Prasad (10') early in the game, Chandigarh Police made a strong comeback in the second quarter with Navneet Bakshi's 26th minute goal.

He scored another goal in the 40th minute while Amit Kumar scored twice (31', 60') to ensure their team made amends to their 0-10 loss on Thursday to champions CRPF Jalandhar.

Meanwhile, in a Pool H match, Isamuddin (42', 55', 59') starred in Rajasthan Police's 12-1 win against Kerala Police.

In the Pool C match between Sashastra Seema Bal and Gujarat Police, Sashastra Seema Bal got the better of Gujarat Police 9-0.

Francis Toppo (17', 38', 48') scored a hat-trick while Naveen Kumar (14'), Vishal Yadav (22'), Divit Bisht (49'), Arif Ansari (51'), Agandeep Singh (59') and Joychandra Lisham (60') scored in the team's fine victory.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)