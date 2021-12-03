Despite rain playing a part in the early stages, it was an interesting day of cricket between India and New Zealand in the 2nd Test of the two-game series at the Wankhede Stadium. India finish Day 1 on 221/4 in 70 overs and will be happy with their performance. Meanwhile, the Black Caps won't be too disappointed with their display but will aim for early breakthroughs on the second day. Here are some stats from IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 1. India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights.

After electing to bat first, India were given a great start by the opening pair of Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal, with the latter scoring his fourth ton in the longest format of the game. However, New Zealand managed to get themselves back into the game with Ajaz Patel’s four-wicket haul but a late partnership between Wriddhiman Saha and Agarwal has seen India edge ahead in the match. Mayank Agarwal Scores 4th Test Century, Celebrates in Style (Watch Video).

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 1 Stat Highlights

# Mayank Agarwal scored his fourth Test century

# India recorded 50+ run opening stand for first time in 14 home Test innings

# Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck for the 10th time as a Test captain

# This is the fourth time in 2021, Virat Kohli was out without scoring a run in a Test inning

# Virat Kohli is also the Indian captain to be dismissed for duck four times (joint-most) in a calendar year

# Kohli has now scored most ducks (6) at home among Indian captains

# Cheteshwar Pujara now has joint-most (8) ducks at No.3 for India in Test cricket

Team India will aim to build on a solid performance on the opening day as Mayank Agarwal and Wriddhiman Saha look to continue their work and set the hosts on course for a huge score. Meanwhile, New Zealand will hope that their bowlers can show their quality and make early inroads to stop Virat Kohli’s men from edging further ahead into the game.

