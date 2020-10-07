Glasgow [UK], October 7 (ANI): Stuart Armstrong has tested positive for coronavirus, the Scottish Football Association (FA) announced on Wednesday.

"The Scottish FA has been informed that Stuart Armstrong has returned a positive test for COVID-19," the Scottish FA said in a statement.

Also Read | France vs Ukraine Live Streaming Online, International Friendly 2020: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch in India.

The statement added that the midfielder returned a negative test for COVID-19 on arrival at Oriam on Monday but the supplementary UEFA test returned a positive result this morning.

Apart from Armstrong, Kieran Tierney and Ryan Christie will also miss Scotland's forthcoming international matches.

Also Read | Portugal vs Spain Live Streaming Online, International Friendly 2020-21: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch in India.

"Stuart will self-isolate for 10 days from the date of the test - Tuesday, 6 October - and will now be unavailable for the forthcoming international matches," the statement read.

"All other members of the squad have returned negative results. However, the Lothian Health Protection Team have identified two players and two members of the backroom staff as close contacts. As a consequence, Kieran Tierney and Ryan Christie - along with one physiotherapist and one masseur - will require to self-isolate for 14 days as of yesterday, and will also miss the forthcoming matches," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)