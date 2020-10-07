Portugal will play Spain in an international friendly before resuming their UEFA Nations League 2020-21 title defence against France four days later. Both teams are on top of their respective Nations League groups and are also undefeated in their recent international friendlies. This is also the first time both Portugal and Spain are playing each other since the thrilling 3-3 draw at the 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage. Meanwhile, fans searching for the free live telecast, live streaming online and other details for Portugal vs Spain friendly match should scroll down for all information. Edinson Cavani’s Manchester United Debut to Be Delayed Due to England’s Quarantine Rules.

Spain drew 1-1 with Germany and beat Ukraine 4-0 in their opening two Nations League matches while Portugal were in top form and completely blew away World Cup runner-up Croatia and Sweden. Cristiano Ronaldo's side are unbeaten in their last five international friendlies and in nine of their last 10 matches across all competitions.

When Is Portugal vs Spain Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of International Friendly Game

Portugal vs Spain international friendly match will be played at the Jose Alvade Stadium on October 8, 2020 (Wednesday midnight) and it is scheduled to start at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Portugal vs Spain, 2020/21 International Friendly Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can watch Portugal vs Spain international friendly match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for all European international football matches in India. Fans need to tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to live telecast the friendly match.

Is Portugal vs Spain, 2020/21 International Friendly Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Those fans who are not able to catch the live action of Portugal vs Spain international friendly match on television sets can also watch the match live online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the international friendly match online for its fans in India.

