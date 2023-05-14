Berlin, May 14 (AP) Stuttgart missed the chance to escape the Bundesliga's relegation zone on Sunday when it was held 1-1 at home by Bayer Leverkusen.

Two penalties ensured a share of the points, though Stuttgart will rue Exequiel Palacios' equalizer as it left the team second from bottom on 29 points with two rounds remaining.

Serhou Guirassy opened the scoring with a penalty in the 57th minute, temporarily lifting Stuttgart ahead of Bochum on goal difference, but Palacios replied with another spot kick 13 minutes later to leave Stuttgart in a direct relegation place.

Hertha Berlin was last on 25 points, four points behind Stuttgart, while Schalke (30 points), Bochum (31) and Hoffenheim (32) also remain in danger.

Leipzig hoped to reclaim third later Sunday with a win over visiting Werder Bremen. (AP)

