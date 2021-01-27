New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Track and field legend PT Usha has said it is a wonderful and proud moment for all of OM Nambiar's students as the latter is set to receive the prestigious Padma Shri.

Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday announced the names of 119 recipients including 1 duo case (in a duo case, the award is counted as one) of the Padma awards, one of the highest civilian awards of the country. Nambiar, Usha's coach, was among the personalities who have been named for this year's Padma Shri.

"Such a wonderful moment for all of us students of Nambiar Sir. The 1st Dronacharya Awardee in Indian athletics history now also the 1st athletic coach to be conferred the Padma Shri. It is a proud moment for all coaches in our country. I'm immensely grateful for all his teachings," PT Usha tweeted.

Also, former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe will be awarded Padma Vibhushan, one of the highest civilian Awards of India, by President Ramnath Kovind at the ceremonial function which takes place at Rashtrapati Bhawan, usually around March/April every year.

The Padma awards are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, second, third, and fourth highest civilian awards of the country respectively, only after the Bharat Ratna.

This year's list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan, and 102 Padma Shri Awards. A total of 29 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI, 16 Posthumous awardees, and one transgender awardee. (ANI)

