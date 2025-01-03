New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The Sports Ministry has pulled up the Indian Olympic Association for recognising the Indian Golf Union elections won by Harish Kumar Shetty-led faction, saying "such actions create avoidable duplication and confusion" which may not withstand legal scrutiny.

The IOA had given recognition to the IGU led by Shetty while declaring the other body, headed by Brijinder Singh, void in a letter issued on December 30.

Also Read | Brisbane International 2025: Mirra Andreeva Fends Off Ons Jabeur To Reach Semifinals, Kimberly Birrell's Run Ends.

The letter signed by IOA president PT Usha stated that the National Olympic Committee had "reviewed the facts" and "examined the procedural adherence" before recognising the body headed by Reddy.

However, the ministry has advised the IOA to adhere to the Olympic charter, review the matter, and take appropriate measures to ensure the smooth functioning of the governing body.

Also Read | Sydney Cricket Ground Sets New Attendance Record As 47,566 Fans Witness Day 1 of IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25.

"It has come to the attention of this Ministry that the President, IOA has issued a letter of recognition on 30/12/2024 to another elected body providing certain reasons to justify the said decision," the ministry said in a letter dated January 2.

"It is not clear whether the Indian Olympic Association Executive Committee and/or the concerned Affiliation Committee of the IOA or any appropriate committee of IOA has examined the matter with due diligence and regard to established legal provisions and norms, including the IGU's constitution and the Sports Code.

"Such actions by the IOA create avoidable duplication and confusion and may not withstand legal scrutiny."

Two AGMs were held on December 15 to elect the new IGU office-bearers -- one at the India Habitat Centre (IHC) where Singh was re-elected president with retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge, Rameshwar Malik, as the Returning Officer, and the other AGM at the Olympic Bhawan, where Shetty was elected with Justice OP Garg (Retd) as the RO.

SPS Tomar was the representative from the Sports Ministry in the elections that was held under the supervision of Malik.

Just ahead of the polls, the Bengal Golf Association had challenged Justice Malik's appointment as the RO, but the Delhi High Court had allowed the elections under his supervision though it granted the petitioner liberty to legally challenge the election results after their declaration.

The ministry then issued a letter on December 28, giving its stamp of approval to the IGU election with Brijender as president and Satish Kumar Sharma as secretary.

"It will not be out of place to mention that the matter of elections of IGU have already reached the court of law and the Hon'ble Delhi High Court has passed a reasoned order in the matter.

"Furthermore, the International Golf Federation has also updated its record with the newly elected persons of IGU, which is available on its website and it seems this fact has also been overlooked," the ministry said.

"It is strongly advised that the Indian Olympic Association adheres to the processes prescribed in its constitution and the Olympic Charter and respects the autonomy and processes of the Member National Sports Federations.

"The present matter must be carefully examined by the Affiliation Committee (or any such other appropriate committee responsible for the IOA membership affiliation process) and the Executive Committee of the IOA, and proper steps should be initiated to ensure that the governance of the IOA and IGU run smoothly as per established law and procedure, in accordance with their respective constitutions."

The ministry also took note of the fact that the elections of the Shetty-led faction was held in the premises of the IOA.

"It has been observed that elections of a faction of IGU were facilitated to be conducted in the Olympic Bhawan without due request from the IGU as per the IGU constitution," the ministry said.

"The Model Election Guidelines as contained in the Sports Code, inter-alia, provide that it is the President of the NSF who prepares the Electoral College and, thereafter, the Returning Officer shall start the process for conduct of the election, which concludes upon election of the office bearers."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)