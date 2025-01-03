Mumbai, January 3: A record-breaking 47,566 spectators packed the stands on day one of the fifth India-Australia Test on Friday, marking it the highest-ever opening day attendance for a Test match between the two teams at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Australian public continued to turn out in large numbers for the marquee Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Virat Kohli Loses Wicket to Scott Boland for Third Time in BGT 2024–25 Series, Below Par Show Leaves Fans Dismayed.

This new mark comes just days after the all-time attendance record at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) was smashed earlier in the series.

SCG Sets New Attendance Record

The records keep on falling 🔥 Over 45,000 through the gates of the Sydney Cricket Ground on Day 1 🤩#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/3Op0gzSZrq — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 3, 2025

By lunchtime on day one, 45,465 spectators were already present at the SCG, surpassing the previous record of 44,901 set during the 2003/04 series. Cricket Australia also noted that this was the largest crowd turnout at the SCG for a Test in nearly 50 years, dating back to 1976.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)