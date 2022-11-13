Melbourne [Australia], November 13 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) has underlined their committment to seeing the T20 World Cup Final through by securing an extension to the MCG's permissible operation hours for Sunday's match between Pakistan and England, allowing event administrators to further extend the playing period.

As a result of the extra time that tournament organisers were able to add, play will now take place at the MCG on Sunday night with a total of 90 minutes available in case any play is lost.

This means that, should more time be needed on Sunday, play can go on until midnight local time.

Even though every attempt will be made to have the match finished on Sunday, the option to conclude it on Monday's reserve day (November 14 at 3:00 pm AEDT) is still open to the event organisers.

The action shall resume at the spot where the last ball was played if the match needs to be finished on Monday, but only if it cannot be finished on Sunday.

The umpires must immediately cease play or refuse to start or resume it if they both decide that the field, weather, lighting, or any other scenario is hazardous or unacceptable.

Following consultation with ICC Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle, it is up to the umpires to decide whether the situation is bad enough to call for such action.

The T20 World Cup final could be plagued by rain with significant chances of showers on November 13 in Melbourne, spoiling a cricket spectacle awaited by fans around the world.

Weather predictions by the Bureau of Meteorology, the Austalia government states high chances of a shower during late morning and afternoon on Sunday.

"Cloudy. Very high (near 100%) chance of showers developing during the late morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe. Winds northerly 25 to 35 km/h tending north to northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening then becoming light in the late evening," predicted the Bureau of Meteorology.

Cricket fans worldwide have been waiting for the pinnacle of the T20 World Cup, but might be forced to see the final either being pushed to the reserve day or the possibility of the cup being shared by the two teams.

The weather for the reserve day, Monday, November 14 isn't encouraging either with the possibility of 100 per cent rain on the day, and rainfall upto 8 to 15 mm.

"Cloudy. Very high (near 100%) chance of showers, becoming less likely in the evening. The chance of a thunderstorm. Winds northwesterly at 15 to 25 km/h turning west to southwesterly at 25 to 35 km/h in the late morning and early afternoon," stated the Bureau of Meteorology.

The tournament has been pestered by rain with matches being washed out without a ball being bowled.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup summit clash, England will lock horns with Pakistan on Sunday and both teams will look forward to capturing their second title.

England take on Pakistan in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne.

The Three Lions first won their T20 WC in 2010 defeating Ashes rivals Australia in the final by 7 wickets in West Indies, while Pakistan bagged their maiden title in 2009 when they beat Sri Lanka by 8-wicket in England. (ANI)

