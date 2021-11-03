Dubai [UAE], November 3 (ANI): Former Australia pacer Brett Lee has said that the Aaron Finch-led side's top-order needs to fire if they have to progress to the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Australia was last thrashed by England and the side now needs to win their matches against Bangladesh and West Indies in order to make the last four.

"The top order has to fire, they have to get runs from guys like Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, who has been in good form the first two games but missed out with a duck against England and that's part of the game. Matthew Wade has been getting a few runs, getting some starts but Australia need a big 40 or 50 from him to finish so there are areas where Australia can take some positives out," Lee wrote in his column for ICC.

"I know the Aussies want to get off to a flyer, I heard Warner say it, I heard it from Aaron Finch and they are two brilliant players, two guys I'd pick in my side every single day of the week. Maybe it's about taking the foot off the accelerator a fraction at the top. I know that some teams go really hard in the first six but other teams don't take as many risks so perhaps Australia can do that but I'll still back Warner every day of the week to go down town first ball if he has to," he added.

Talking about Australia's bowling, Lee said: "In terms of the bowlers, they probably didn't get the right line or length against England and in this format there are days where the batsmen miss out and the bowlers defend but when collectively you don't have your best game, you can see what happens. I thought India would be really tough to beat before the tournament started but from what we've seen from England, they are outstanding and they are really starting to put some disciplined games together even though it's a shorter format."

"They've been good in the field, taken most of their catches, and they've got match winners. You have to have match winners in this format and England have got that. England will definitely be a top contender and then on the other side of the draw you're probably looking at Pakistan as they have really found some form and have got some key players too," he added.

Lee also said that Australia has a brilliant squad and they can go all the way in the ongoing World Cup.

"I really hope the Aussies can get it together because this is a trophy they are desperate to win and they have to understand what they got wrong against England and how they can improve," said Lee.

"It's not all doom and gloom though because they have got an amazing squad and I do believe for the first time that they do have a team that can win this ICC Men's T20 World Cup," he added. (ANI)

