Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 11 (ANI): Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie has undergone an X-ray here in Abu Dhabi after a ball struck his foot during the T20I against UAE.

Mark Rausa, Head of Physiotherapy and Medical Services for Cricket Ireland, said that Balbirnie reported high levels of pain and has undergone an X-ray. The board is currently awaiting the radiologist's report to know whether there is a fracture or not.

"Andrew left the field of play during his innings today after being struck on the foot by the ball -- specifically a direct blow to the 3rd, 4th and 5th toes. Initially, he could not bear weight and reported high levels of pain. The decision was made for him to retire hurt for immediate assessment and treatment," said Mark Rausa in a statement.

"He has undergone an X-ray this evening in Abu Dhabi and we are currently awaiting the radiologist report to rule out a fracture to the toes, and will shortly confirm once we receive the report."

"I would like to thank the ICC and BCCI for their help in facilitating Andrew's transport and assessment swiftly and safely during this period of heightened restrictions and biosecurity measures in the lead up to the T20 World Cup," Rausa added.

Last week, Ireland selectors revealed the final 15 players that will form Ireland ICC men's T20 World Cup squad. Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy and Barry McCarthy have failed to make the cut.

Ireland squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Kevin O'Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Head Coach: Graham Ford.

Reserve players: Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy, Barry McCarthy.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman will get underway from October 17, with the final to be played in Dubai on November 14. (ANI)

