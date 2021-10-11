Germany will travel to take on North Macedonia in the latest round of European Qualifiers for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup. The clash will be played at the Toshe Proeski Arena in Skopje, North Macedonia on October 11, 2021 (late Monday night). The two sides are the top two teams in Group J. Meanwhile, fans searching for North Macedonia vs Germany, European Qualifiers live streaming can scroll down below. Serge Gnabry & Thomas Muller Lead Germany to 2-1 Win Over Romania in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers.

Germany as expected lead Group J after the halfway stage and are once again destined to qualify for the World Cup. However, Hansi Flick’s men face a stern test away to North Macedonia, who are just behind them in the standings. The 2014 World Champions currently hold a six-point lead over their opponents and enter the game on the back of four consecutive wins, but know anything other than a win could open the door for the chasing pack in the final weeks of the campaign.

When Is North Macedonia vs Germany Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of European 2022 World Cup Qualifier?

The match between North Macedonia vs Germany clash in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers European will be played at the Toshe Proeski Arena in Skopje, North Macedonia. The match is scheduled to start on October 12, 2021 (Tuesday) at 00:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast North Macedonia vs Germany European FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier, LIVE?

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of European World Cup Qualifiers in India and will telecast the North Macedonia vs Germany match on TV. Fans can tune into Sony Sports’ channels to catch the live action

Is North Macedonia vs Germany European FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports will provide the live streaming of the European World Cup Qualifiers. So fans can tune into Sony Sports app and website

