Dubai, Nov 8 (PTI) Scoreboard of Super 12 match of T20 World Cup between India and Namibia here on Monday.

Namibia Innings:

Stephan Baard lbw b Jadeja 21

Michael van Lingen c Shami b Bumrah 14

Craig Williams st Pant b Jadeja 0

Gerhard Erasmus c Pant b Ashwin 12

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton c Sharma b Ashwin 5

David Wiese c Sharma b Bumrah 26

JJ Smit c Sharma b Jadeja 9

Zane Green b Ashwin 0

Jan Frylinck not out 15

Ruben Trumpelmann not out 13

Extras: (LB-8 NB-1 W-8) 17

Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs)

132

Fall of wickets: 1/33 2/34 3/39 4/47 5/72 6/93 7/94 8/117

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4-0-39-0, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-19-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-20-3, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-16-3, Rahul Chahar 4-0-30-0. More

